Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra OPENS UP about his baldness and reveals why he is losing hair; Read on

In the recent episode, Paras Chhabra got emotional as he finally opened up about getting bald. Here's what happened.

Paras Chhabra, who considers himself the king of reality game shows, has not quite been able to impress the audiences with his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While many think he is hiding his true personality behind Mahira Sharma and Sidharth Shukla, other's feel he never had a game plan of his own. However, he still has been the topic of discussion for two things, his attitude towards women in the house, and the mystery of his baldness. While many have tried to stop Paras from not speaking ill about the girls, he never seems to listen. But, in the latest episode, he made a shocking revelation about losing his hair and going bald.

Yes, all this happened when guest Laxmi Agarwal asked housemates to talk about the tragic incidents that have changed their lives. While revealing his vulnerabilities, Paras openly spoke about wearing a wig and becoming a butt of jokes due to his baldness. Talking about his hair patch, he revealed that since he has been a part of modelling, he used a of hair products, which damaged his locks and ultimately he started losing hair. He also said that just like women wear, he also wears a hair patch to cover his baldness. However, he also mentioned that unlike many, he has no qualms talking about it as he knows he is quite good-looking.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Damaged 2 actress Hina Khan to enter Salman Khan's show for the third time? Find out

Not only this, Paras also revealed about his stammering issues. He said that he had stammering problems and was made fun of during his childhood. Due to this issue, he thought that he will never be able to become an actor, however, he has overcome it and is proud of himself now. Upon listening to Paras' bold and brave revelations, the housemates cheered for him and also embraced him for showing the courage. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More