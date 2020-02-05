Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra REVEALS he regrets trusting Shehnaaz Gill in the house; READ ON

Paras Chhabra admits that he regrets trusting Shehnaaz Gill in the initial days of the show. Read on!

Just like all the previous seasons of Bigg Boss, this season too, media entered the house to question the gharwale about their game, and from grilling Shehnaz for being a flipper to asking ’s relationship status, the media didn’t leave any opportunity to question the gharwale. In the episode, we saw Rashami Desai being asked about her relationship status, and to this, the actress said that although she will get clarity once she gets out of the house, however, as of now, she is done with .

Thereafter, Shehnaaz Gill was questioned for being tagged as a Flipper and if she feels that she is giving out a negative image with the word and to this, Sana said that she is just being herself in the game and she always stands by what is right and if that means that she is tagged as a Flipper, then she will accept the word in a positive way. Now, in tonight’s episode, we will see Asim being schooled by the media for using inappropriate words towards Paras as he said that Salman sir ne Paras ko ‘nanga kar diya’.

Later, Paras will be asked if he has any regrets in the show, and he will be seen saying that he regrets trusting Shehnaz during the initial days. Also, Shehnaz Gill is questioned over her equation with Sidharth Shukla and whether Sidharth is part of her game plan or she is genuinely attached to him. Well, it will be interesting to watch Shehnaaz’s reaction after Paras admits that he regrets trusting Shehnaaz in the house. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More