Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra REVEALS why he chose to exit with Rs 10 lakh; Blames the other finalists

Bigg Bos 13 Finale: Paras Chhabra recently revealed the reason behind opting out of Salman Khan's show just before the crucial moment. Here's what he said.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's decision to opt out of 's show, just moments before the grand finale left everyone shocked, including his mother. Though the actor stepped out smiling with a bag full of Rs. 10 lakhs and said that he has done it willingly, many did not understand the call. But, the 'Sanskari Playboy' has finally opened up about his decision to walk out of Bigg Boss 13 finale after pocketing the whopping amount in an interview with a leading entertainment portal.

Giving a clarity on his sudden decision, Paras said 'you know your value'. He further revealed that he more or less had a gut feeling that he may not make it to the top owing to the strong competition he had. Thus, keeping all this in mid and weighing his journey, he took the decision to make an exit with the amount he was receiving. Paras said that he somewhere had understood whta is going to happen as the he was standing with strong contestants (pointing towards , Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh), who have also done big shows of with the channel (Colors) in the past. Further he added that he was aware of his journey in the house and thus zeroed down his value accordingly.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla has been declared as the winner of the 'tedha' season. He defeated Aism Riaz in the top two and took home the trophy and prize money. While Shehnaaz Gill emerged as the second-runner up, Rashami and Arti followed. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Paras' decision? Let us know in the comment section below.

