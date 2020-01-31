Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri distances herself from Twitter post their break up

After being upset with Paras Chhabra’s statement about her on Bigg Boss 13, Akanksha Puri stopped watching the show and also distanced herself from Twitter.

Ever since Paras Chhabra has entered Bigg Boss 13, his love life has been an interesting topic of discussion both in and out of the show. While his growing proximity with Mahira Sharma grabbed a lot of eyeballs, his relationship with Akanksha Puri has also been making the headlines. However, much to Akanksha’s surprise, Paras had addressed his love life on national television and claimed that he isn’t dating the lady anymore. Undoubtedly, it was a heartbreaking moment for Akanksha.

However, the actress is glad that got to learn about Paras’ reality and what he thought about their relationship, courtesy Bigg Boss 13. But Akanksha regrets that she got to know about it after investing so much in the relationship. Furthermore, during her interaction with an entertainment portal, Akanksha revealed that not only did she stop watching Bigg Boss 13 after Paras gave his statement on the show, she has also distanced herself from micro-blogging site Twitter. “I don’t remember watching the show or being active on Twitter after that episode. I also used to keep a tab of the show to know about how he is looking and if there are any alterations in the styling to be made and for other minute details. Now, obviously I’m not doing it,” Akanksha added.

Earlier, the actress, who has been dating Paras for three years now, has also dropped hints about calling it quits with the BB13 contestant. Akanksha stated while she has been quite upset about being let down by Paras, she doesn’t want to be with someone who doesn’t respect her and her efforts.

