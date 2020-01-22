Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri to enter BB house soon; DEETS INSIDE

In another twist coming up on Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri will reportedly be entering the house for a day.

Amid the ongoing drama inside Bigg Boss 13 and the fights that keep the audience intrigued, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s growing proximity has also been grabbing the eyeballs on the show. The duo has been seen spending quality time in the house since the first day itself and their bond has grown with every passing day. While Paras and Mahira are often seen having each other’s back on the show, their proximity has dropped hints that the two are in much in love with each other. In fact, Paras also admitted his liking towards Mahira. Interestingly, his statements and equation with Mahira have raised a lot of eyebrows as the actor has been in a relationship with Akanksha Puri for a while now.

In fact, Akanksha has often been a topic of discussion on the show be it by Paras and Mahira’s respective mothers, the actor himself and even by host . Given the growing drama over Paras’ relationship, the BB makers are planning to encash the opportunity now. According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Akanksha will be seen making her way inside the BB house soon. The media reports suggested that she will be entering the house for a special task wherein the family members of all contestants will spend a day in the house and they will perform tasks as jodi.

Also Read: Are you a Bollywood buff or like Alia Bhatt’s style, Shah Rukh Khan’s films? Help us know what you love

Although an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made, if the reports turned out to be true, Akanksha’s entry might out Paras in serious trouble. To recall, Paras, who admitted that Akanksha has been sending him the required things in the house, also claimed that he had called off his relationship with the lady before entering the show. On the other hand, Akanksha has been seen supporting Paras in the game. She even appeared as a panelist on the show and was seen defending the actor. We wonder if Akanksha’s entry will change Paras’ equation with Mahira on Bigg Boss 13.

Credits :Bollywood Life

Read More