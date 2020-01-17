Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s mom meets his GF Akanksha Puri for a movie night before entering the house

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Paras Chhabra’s mother met Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri as the two went out on a movie date.

As we speak, Bigg Boss 13 is running high on emotions as the family members of the gharwale have entered the house. From Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek to Sidharth Shukla’s mother, Mahira Sharma’s mom, Shefali Jariwala’s husband to Shehnaaz Gill’s father, everyone entered the BB house to meet their gharwale. Now in today’s episode, we will see Paras Chhabra’s mother enter the house.

Now before entering the house, Paras’ mother met his girlfriend, Akanksha Puri and spent a day with his girlfriend. And we say this because Akanksha herself shared a photo on social media with Paras’s mother as the two went out for a movie outing. Alongside the selfie of Akanksha and Paras’ mother, Akanksha wrote, “Watching #tanhaji with my favorite company. She is all set to bring in some positivity to the #BB13 house tomo. love you Mom. #morepowertoyou.” Later, post shooting for the episode, when Paras’ mother returned home, she met Akanksha and the latter took to Twitter as she wrote, “It felt amazing when I got back home from shoot n Paras mom opened the door n she hugged me n I cud actually feel him #ParasChabbra cos she ws coming back from #bb house n she cooked dinner fr me..my baby is definitely missing on all this pampering.”

In today’s episode, we will see Paras Chhabra mother telling Paras that his game has become very weak and that, he should not kiss Mahira Sharma. Furthermore, Paras’ mother tells him that he can do whatever he wants to but he will get married to the girl of her choice. Also, we saw that Shehnaz Gill's father lashed out at Paras for creating a rift between Mahira and Shehnaaz by calling them jealous of each other.

