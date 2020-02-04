Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra slams Akanksha's claims of bearing expenses; says he has people to manage things

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra has questioned his girlfriend Akanksha Puri's claims of bearing his expenses. Read on to know more about the same.

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest ever since the beginning. Well, despite being extremely popular among the audiences, the hosted show has been mired in controversies too. Paras Chhabra, who happens to be one of the most popular contestants of the show has been making headlines owing to his growing proximity with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma despite dating Akanksha Puri outside the house. Paras finally decided to open up about the same during a media interaction.

First of all, Paras talked about the rumours of Akanksha bearing his expenses. Questioning Akanksha’s claims, he said that he has his own manager, stylist and others who look after his expenses. He further clarified that he was working two days prior to entering the show for which he has received payments too that definitely means Akanksha does not pay for him. The Splitsvilla fame actor questions Akanksha’s credibility of being his girlfriend if she is complaining to people about the same.

Paras has spoken numerous times inside the show about the problems brewing up between him and Akanksha before entering Bigg Boss 13. He clarified in front of Salman Khan too about trying to break up with her a lot of times. It seems like Paras is very much upset after Akanksha’s statements about him. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, the latest episode witnessed the elimination of yet another contestant – Vishal Aditya Singh. Now, there are rumours that Mahira Sharma is going to be eliminated from the show in a surprise mid – week eviction.

