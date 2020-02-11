Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra tells Rajat Sharma his thinking matches with Mahira; Says Shehnaaz isn’t sensible

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra will be seen getting accused by Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma for various things. As he gets asked about his relationship with Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill, Paras reveals he thinks that Gill doesn’t talk sense.

Just a few days remaining until the Bigg Boss 13 finale and already fans are excited to know who will win this season. Amidst this, viewers are in for entertainment in tonight’s episode as Aap Ki Adalat fame Rajat Sharma will be seen putting housemates on the spot. After Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz’s promo, makers have released a promo featuring Paras Chhabra being put on the spot by Rajat Sharma. Paras initially was close to both Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma.

However, as days progressed, Paras and Shehnaaz had fights and he remained close to Mahira. In the promo, we get to see Rajat Sharma accusing Paras of not being seen in the house enough since he befriended Sidharth. Paras defends himself and says that he hasn’t lost to Sidharth and has entertained the audience in the past 3 months. Next, Paras is asked about commenting on Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala’s friendship in a derogatory way. Sharma reminds Paras that he commented on Asim and Shefali’s closeness despite himself hugging Mahira constantly.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Bhoot’s Vicky Kaushal all set to spook Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz & others with a scary surprise )

Paras tries to defend it in his own way. Later, the Aap Ki Adalat host asks Paras if his constant hugs to Mahira are ok. After being asked about all of it, Sharma asks Paras about Shehnaaz. Paras immediately mentions that he doesn’t think that Shehnaaz talks any sense and mentions that his thinking matches more with Mahira and not with Shehnaaz. Hearing this, it will be interesting to see how Shehnaaz reacts. Meanwhile, Paras was saved by Sidharth last week in the immunity task and had questioned it on weekend ka vaar as well. Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat will surely bring a lot of entertainment for the viewers tonight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Check out the promo:

Credits :Instagram

Read More