Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra & Vishal Aditya Singh turn sevaks, Sidharth & Aism lose calm

After the task gets aborted yet again, Bigg Boss punishes the housemates and also follows ahead, a number of arguments ahead.

The episode resumes with Shehnaaz Gill talking to Asim Riaz and the team while discussing the task that just happened while Mahira Sharma goes to Sidharth Shukla and others what they are talking about. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz decides that she will change her bed now and it is final while Mahira, Shefali Jariwala and Paras Chhabra discuss Shehnaaz's loyalty. Shehnaaz and Vishal Aditya Singh ask Arti Singh why doesn't she speak up when it comes to matters of Sidharth Shukla and so she explains her point of view. Shehnaaz then moves her bed while she talks about Sidharth and her feelings about him to Asim, who advises her to stick by her decision.

Bigg Boss then sits everyone down and questions Vishal about the task as per his point of view. Bigg Boss then reprimands everyone for aborting yet another task and also reprimands everyone for being bad sanchalaks. Bigg Boss then announces that there will not be any more immunity tasks in the house hereon. Following this, another argument follows between Shehnaaz and Mahira. After getting an earful, Arti gets teary and apologizes to Bigg Boss, and Vishal apologizes too, while Sidharth, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira talk about Vishal.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz asks if she has undermined her image, and to this, she also explains how things are with her and Sidharth. The next morning, Mahira and Sidharth discuss how things will be in the house while Asim says they will be constantly poked in the house. While Sidharth and Rashami's banter continues. Bigg Boss reprimands the housemates once again after listening to things they said after giving them an earful last night and also highlights what Vishal said.

Now, Bigg Boss asks the housemates to recall how many tasks have been aborted over the days and also says how two of them have to be selected as the sevak of the entire house. The discussion, also follow a lot of arguments. Sidharth and Asim get into a major argument during the discussion while everyone picks their own sides. Shefali Jariwala too pokes Asim while Mahira and Paras too side with Shefali. While their arguments and fights don't stop, Bigg Boss reprimands the housemates once again. Bigg Boss then asks them to take two names and at the end of it, Paras and Vishal are the two names who will be punished and are now supposed to turn the sevaks for the housemates.

Paras then goes to Asim and clarifies his perfume statement and following that, after a quick pause, Asim also goes up to Paras and they have a huge argument over it once again. Vishal stops him and Shehnaaz comes to him too, telling him that he should speak up. Paras and Asim's fight continues and then Asim gets into a fight with Sidharth too. He uses the fixed deposit statement again, which angers Sidharth.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has a fun time looking at these conversations while Paras tells Sidharth how the real problem is in Asim. Asim gets into an argument with Shefali next while Rashami and others try to explain things to Asim. In the evening, Sidharth talks about the fixed deposit statement to Shefali, Paras, and Mahira. Following that, a lot of arguments follow between everyone as Arti can't seem to keep calm, and amidst all of this, Arti breaks down while Sidharth too rants before Paras and others as he talks about things that happened after he parted ways with Asim and Shehnaaz too.

After constantly pestering to be calling to the confession room, Arti goes in and breaks down in front of Bigg Boss.

