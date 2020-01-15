Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri gets into fight with co actor; strained relationship a reason?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri recently got involved in a nasty fight with one of her co - actors on the sets of her show. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 has been the talk of the town ever since the beginning owing to the non – stop gossips and controversies related to the contestants. Needless to say, this has been the most successful season of the reality show so far. One of the housemates who has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media outside is Paras Chhabra. His closeness with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma has raised eyebrows not only inside the house but also outside.

Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri is the one who seems to have been affected the most because of this alleged love angle. Recently, the actress grabbed headlines for a completely different reason. According to reports, Akanksha got into a nasty fight with her co – star Malkhan Singh from the show Vighnaharta Ganesha. As per the same reports, the two actors got involved in a verbal fight which turned ugly and abusive. In fact, the shoot was also halted for some time.

If media reports are to be believed, Akanksha and Malkhan had a word with the production team about not working together anymore. As per sources, this sudden change in Akanksha’s behaviour is because of her issues with Paras Chhabra. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akanksha opened up about her trust issues with Paras and said, “I am not going to forgive him for disrespecting our relationship publicly. He wanted to make his love angle on the show look real, be it but for that, he shouldn't have disrespected me or especially the tattoo bit.”

