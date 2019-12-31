Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF Akanksha Puri gifts him a 70K worth Balenciaga shoes

Bigg Boss 13: Akansha Puri got Paras Chhabra his favourite Balenciaga shoes worth Rs 70,000 and has shared this news on her social media account.

Paras Chhabra's love life is the most discussed thing currently in the Bigg Boss house especially after his close friendship with Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. This has made his real-life girlfriend Akanksha Puri upset. But his GF has promised to support him no matter what rumours goes around. If you are an avid Bigg Boss follower, you must have seen the episode of Shehnaaz Gill's captaincy when Paras destroyed his favourite yellow coloured kicks by drenching them in the paint for Shehnaaz. It was Paras' favourite shoes and he did so for Shehnaaz tow in the task.

But it looks like Paras' GF Akansha got more upset on seeing her BF destroy his favourite shoes, hence she got him his favourite Balenciaga shoes worth Rs 70,000. Yes, you heard it right! Akansha herself shared this news on her social media account. Sharing the picture of his red coloured new shoes, Akansha tweeted, "For all u fans who had that " Awwwwww" moment when he sacrificied his yellow shoes.Finally another one is here on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it's red hope you like it as much as yellow."

Check out Akansha Puri's tweet here:

For all u fans who had that " Awwwwww" moment when he sacrificied his yellow shoes.Finally another one is here on behalf of all those who have supported him in thick n thins in #bigbosss13.Happy new year #paras !!This time it's red hope you like it as much as yellow pic.twitter.com/U6em1ae5rH — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 30, 2019

Talking about Bigg Boss 13, Devoleena Bhattacharjee had entered the house where she played a game OMG with Devoleena with the contestants. Thereafter, talks about the eliminations. He informs that Shefali Bagga, Madhurima and Arhaan are among the bottom three housemates. Salman hilariously states that their fate will be decided during midnight and it will be informed by Bigg Boss. He then bids them goodbye and wishes them in advance for New Year.

