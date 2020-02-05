Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's GF refutes rumours of not sending clothes; says 'I have hired a stylist for him'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri has refuted rumours about refusing to send clothes to him. Read on to know more.

Paras Chhabra happens to be one of the most popular and controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 13. He has been making headlines since the beginning of the show because of his growing proximity with co – contestant Mahira Sharma in spite of dating Akanksha Puri outside. Paras and Mahira’s closeness also affected Akanksha a lot which she had stated in numerous interviews. Recently, there were rumours doing rounds in media reports that Akanksha has refused to send clothes to him.

For the unversed, the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress as well as Paras has claimed that she indeed sends clothes for him. Now, all these rumours have completely miffed Akanksha. In a recent interview with Times of India, she has refuted all these reports saying that people are writing rubbish without confirming with her. She admits that she does not watch Bigg Boss anymore but that does not mean that she seeks revenge. Akanksha also says that she has hired a stylist and that they have decided what he will be wearing in the show.

Akanksha also says that she is upset with Paras for saying certain things related to her in front of but she is still just a call away if the latter needs any help. Talking about Bigg Boss 13, a press conference was held inside the house in which Paras was asked about his relationship with Akanksha Puri and the claims that she bears his expenses. The Splitsvilla fame actor then said that he was working two days prior to entering the show and that he was paid for the same by which he meant that she is not bearing his expenses.

