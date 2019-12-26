Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri lauds Shehnaaz Gill, says 'More power to you girl'

She wrote, "Shehnaz won my heart all over again with her words .."Main uski feelings hurt nahi karni chahti Jo Bahar hai." More power to you girl."

Bigg Boss 13 has had one dramatic week, and well, things are continuously evolving, and yet, some things come across as rather shocking, and often, as a sweet surprise. And well, one highlight that has been all throughout the season has been Shehnaaz Gill, however, things have not been well between her and Sidharth Shukla time and again, while her equation with Paras Chhabra has undergone a 360-degree change over the last few weeks.

Last night, while talking to Shefali Bagga, Shehnaaz spoke about Paras' ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and told her how she would never want to hurt the girl outside who has been waiting for Paras. She also revealed how she had spotted the tattoo a long time ago, and hence, she hasn't taken any step. She wrote, "Shehnaz won my heart all over again with her words .."Main uski feelings hurt nahi karni chahti Jo Bahar hai. More power to you girl #biggboss13."

Shehnaz won my heart all over again with her words .."Main uski feelings hurt nahi karni chahti Jo Bahar hai." More power to you girl #bigbosss13 — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Akanksha has, time and again, spoken about Paras, and things he has been doing in the house. While on one hand, she has been supporting Paras constantly, on the other, she has her own set of doubts and so, she has been trolled time and again.

