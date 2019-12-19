Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri REACTS to his and Mahira's kiss

In an interview with India Forums, Akansha Puri, who is dating Paras commented on the same. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13, which is one of the controversial reality shows, has been hitting the headlines since day one as there is no dearth of fights, name-calling and controversies at all. Since its inception, we have been noticing groups and friendships budding among many. As we know, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra has been friends from the beginning and recently they indulged in a PDA too. They were having fun banter and Paras even kissed Mahira. In an interview with India Forums, Akansha Puri, who is dating Paras commented on the same. She said, "Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me for three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me." She added that she wants to wait for him to come out and talk as he had left her on a very different note and she doesn't want to jump to any conclusion now.

Speaking of the reality series, the season 13 of Bigg Boss started off on 29 September 2019 on Colors TV. Aside from the original contestants, there has many wild card entrants such as Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla, Khesari Lal Yadav, Shefali Jariwala, , Himanshi Khurana, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli among others.

