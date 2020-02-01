Bigg Boss 13: Paras rants before Mahira post Shehnaaz's brother taunting her about living off Akanksha's money

Looks like Paras Chhabra has gotten affected by all the taunts coming his way post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and it seems to have happened yet again.

Bigg Boss 13 is just two weeks away from the finale and fans are eager to find out who will lift the trophy. While the finale is coming closer, issues continue getting complicated in the house as everyone is fighting their own battle. Things have taken a turn for Paras Chhabra post the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode and now he feels that the issue about his girlfriend Akanksha Puri is continuously being brought up, and in fact, it has already lead to a fight between him and Asim Riaz.

Now, it has lead to another fight as Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shahbaz, who is currently in the house as her connection indulged in a war of words with Paras. He called Paras, Mahira Ka Pappu and it obviously did not go down very well. During this fight, as things seem to have escalated, Shahbaz also went on to highlight the issue about how he is someone who is living off a girl's money, therby indirectly bringing the topic of Akanksha here. With the taunts he has been going through, he talks to Mahira Sharma about how things have been since the last Weekend Ka Vaar and also tells her how he is not liking it. He further added that he has done shows in his career but no one knows that but this is what people are talking about.

Well, the next Weekend Ka Vaar is here and well, who knows if talks about the issue again given the fact that Akanksha hasn't been paying much heed to his request of sending in clothes to him.

