Bigg Boss 13: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone takes Vishal, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali, Arti and Madhuirma out on a ride
The Weekend Ka Vaar will have Deepika Padukone as a special guest inside the house, and well, it looks like there's going to be a major first time on the sets this time around. Deepika is currently promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, and also visiting the sets of Bigg Boss 13 along with her will be Laxmi Agarwal herself along with co-star Vikrant Massey. And just like always, she will also be doing a task inside the house, but the winners will be in for a major surprise.
The house is divided into two teams; team A has Rashami, Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, and Asim while Team B has Vishal, Madhurima, Shehnaaz, Arti, and Shefali. They are allotted interesting situations that took place inside the house and they have to enact the housemates and recreate the incident. While both the teams give each other a tough fight, the act wherein Team B recreates the famous ‘Chai fight’ between Rashami and Sidharth that leaves everyone, including judges Deepika and Vikrant, impressed. Without a second thought, Deepika declares Team B winner and announces a reward that has never been seen before on Bigg Boss.
Check out Deepika Padukone's photos from during the task right here:
Well, looks like their reward will turn out to be one of the finest after all, and a jeep ride out in the open, outside the four walls of the Bigg Boss house is one thing that has never happened before and well, who knew?
