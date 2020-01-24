Bigg Boss 13: Post Asim Riaz’s fights with Sidharth Shukla, former's fans support &amp; trend #AsimNeedsYouSal

Amid the ongoing fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s fans come out in support and trend #AsimNeedsYouSalman seeking justice for him.
Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fights are not just limited to Bigg Boss 13 and the frequent fan war between their respective fan armies on social media is proof to it. Every time the duo lock horns in the house, their fan army take over the micro-blogging site Twitter with tweets slamming each other and initiating several trends on social media. So, when Sidharth and Asim crossed swords once again during the captaincy task on the popular reality show, the latter’s fans once again came out in this support.

However, this time Asim’s fans were quite upset about the BB13 contestant being constantly bullied and tortured on the show and decided to demand justice for him. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the fans started to trend #AsimNeedsYouSalman and requested host Salman Khan to give an earful to the bullies of the house. Fans also emphasised that Asim has paid heed to all the advice given by Salman and never disrespected him. Now, they believe it is high time that the Dabangg 3 star comes out in Asim’s support on Bigg Boss 13.

Take a look at tweets supporting Asim Riaz:

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, who are known for getting embroiled in an ugly fight every now and then, were recently ousted from the captaincy task owing to their frequent fights on the show. However, the duo still ended up creating chaos in the house during the task. We wonder how Salman will react to Asim and Sidharth’s heated argument during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

