Amid the ongoing fight between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s fans come out in support and trend #AsimNeedsYouSalman seeking justice for him.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla’s fights are not just limited to Bigg Boss 13 and the frequent fan war between their respective fan armies on social media is proof to it. Every time the duo lock horns in the house, their fan army take over the micro-blogging site Twitter with tweets slamming each other and initiating several trends on social media. So, when Sidharth and Asim crossed swords once again during the captaincy task on the popular reality show, the latter’s fans once again came out in this support.

However, this time Asim’s fans were quite upset about the BB13 contestant being constantly bullied and tortured on the show and decided to demand justice for him. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the fans started to trend #AsimNeedsYouSalman and requested host to give an earful to the bullies of the house. Fans also emphasised that Asim has paid heed to all the advice given by Salman and never disrespected him. Now, they believe it is high time that the Dabangg 3 star comes out in Asim’s support on Bigg Boss 13.

Take a look at tweets supporting Asim Riaz:

#StopTargetingAsim #AsimNeedsYouSalman @BeingSalmanKhan asim needs your help he's getting alone n bbs daamad n pyaadas are targeting him again n again — Kaif_Panja (@PanjaKaif) January 24, 2020

#StopTargetingAsim#AsimNeedsYouSalman I m shocked to see some so called celebs coming on twitter and bashing asim on NALLA word he used only once

Same celebs not saying anything to shefali who started all this and said same word more than 10 times HYPOCRISY@ColorsTV #BB13 — Mohit (TeamAsim ) (@Mohitt05) January 24, 2020

Asim :Hero of the House and he is the one cause of whom Siddhart Shukla Reality Came out .... #AsimNeedsYouSalman — Mohd Shariq Khan (@mohdsha02971566) January 24, 2020

#AsimNeedsYouSalman plz don't listen to creative team. We are requesting you to please be fair all the time. We are watching wkw to see the justice not biasedness.#StopTargetingAsim @ColorsTV @justvoot @BeingSalmanKhan @Sudhanshu_Vats — Meenakshi Joshi (@Mnailwal) January 24, 2020

Mental strength is vry imprtnt along wid physical in a show like @BiggBoss specially whn u don't hv channel's support#AsimRiaz's patience&tolerance power is https://t.co/XNWHKUPjDg's been 4 months he's constantly getting bullied Enough#StopTargetingAsim#AsimNeedsYouSalman — (@iamcutepari) January 24, 2020

Salman sir this time we all audience want a strick action against this bullies

Now enough is enough.

Asim need someone now. So we audiences want you to support Asim thsi weekend. #AsimRiaz #WeWatchBBForAsim#AsimNeedsYouSalman @BeingSalmanKhan

Please help him. — Motivational Minds (@shivamkumar_15) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, who are known for getting embroiled in an ugly fight every now and then, were recently ousted from the captaincy task owing to their frequent fights on the show. However, the duo still ended up creating chaos in the house during the task. We wonder how Salman will react to Asim and Sidharth’s heated argument during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Credits :Twitter

Read More