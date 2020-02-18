Bigg Boss 13: Post finale, fans ship Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz as they trend #UmRash

Well, it looks like Bigg Boss fans are out there shipping couples and here's the newest of them all, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz. Check out the tweets right here.

Bigg Boss 13 is now over, but it looks like hat fans haven't gotten over it just yet and how will they after all given the time that the contestants have been spending together post the show. Soon after the show came to an end, the very next day saw Asim Riaz hang out with Himanshi Khurana and in the presence of his brother Umar and some more of his friends. Videos and photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media ever since.

And well, that one video and the photos have lead to fans rooting for a new couple, and that is none other than Rashami and Umar Riaz. Twitterverse has taken to trend #UmRash on social media and in fact, they also have gone on to request Asim and Umar's father to take her as their daughter-in-law. Another cute moment of the two from during the family week when before hugging her, he took her permission and well, all of it has fans simply going aww.

Check out the tweets right here:

Hey Umar missing in pic? Time to make new friends. ......this one is perfect #UmRash pic.twitter.com/gaOfDynacS — Karan (@Karan22r22) February 18, 2020

Rashmi is standing with umar PS. SO happy to see asim enjoying time with his family n friends #AsimRiaz #UmRash https://t.co/BZQFTdXiB0 — fitoori_kudi (@srk_pankhi) February 18, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Rashami Desai on Arhaan Khan: Don't think will confront him, will move on with life)

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, talking about her takeaway from the show, Rashami told us, "When you are inside the house, things are very different there. Even if you are crying, they feel it is to gain sympathy. There are times when you just want to leave. I think I met the right people there in the form of Devoleena and Asim. I think the way I handled the personal things inside, I never thought I would."

Credits :Twitter

Read More