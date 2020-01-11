Bigg Boss 13: Post Salman Khan’s scolding to Shehnaaz Gill, fans trend Fight Back Sana & ask her to be strong

In a promo of tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was shown lashing out on Shehnaaz Gill. Post that, fans of Shehnaaz have taken on social media to trend #FightBackSana and urged her to stay strong.
9267 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Post Salman Khan’s scolding to Shehnaaz Gill, fans trend Fight Back Sana & ask her to be strongBigg Boss 13: Post Salman Khan’s scolding to Shehnaaz Gill, fans trend Fight Back Sana & ask her to be strong
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Weekend is here and for Bigg Boss 13 fans, it is a time to rejoice as Salman Khan will be back to take the class of the housemates. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar promo has left Shehnaaz Gill’s fans extremely disappointed with Salman for scolding her for crying and hitting herself. A preview promo of tonight’s episode showcased Salman lashing out on Shehnaaz on her behaviour in the house with Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz also called Sana is shown crying and breaking down in the promo. 

However, on seeing her cry and throw tantrums, Salman gets angrier and asks makers to open the door and to allow her to go home. Seeing the extreme scolding by Salman, Shehnaaz’s fans have started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Fight Back Sana.’ Many of Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s fans have been taking to social media to urge Sana to stay strong in the house. Some even mentioned that makers are using Sana for entertaining the audience and now are degrading her image. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Salman Khan lashes out at Shehnaaz Gill for acting up)

Throughout the week, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s banter was shown in Bigg Boss 13 episodes where Sana was often called as jealous of Mahira Sharma. Post this, many times Shehnaaz broke down and cried. She even tried to hit herself when Sidharth teased her about being jealous of Mahira. Now, with fans of Shehnaaz coming out in her support, it will be interesting to see how things are shown in the weekend episode. A fan wrote, “Don't ruin her image for just shake of your trp @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan don't forget she is one of them who contribute to increase your trp. Don't play with her emotion. #FightBackSana @Shehnazgill123.” Apart from this, some fans even urged the makers to open the gate for her and let her come out. 

Check out the tweets:

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement