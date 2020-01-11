Bigg Boss 13: Post Salman Khan’s scolding to Shehnaaz Gill, fans trend Fight Back Sana & ask her to be strong

In a promo of tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan was shown lashing out on Shehnaaz Gill. Post that, fans of Shehnaaz have taken on social media to trend #FightBackSana and urged her to stay strong.

Weekend is here and for Bigg Boss 13 fans, it is a time to rejoice as will be back to take the class of the housemates. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar promo has left Shehnaaz Gill’s fans extremely disappointed with Salman for scolding her for crying and hitting herself. A preview promo of tonight’s episode showcased Salman lashing out on Shehnaaz on her behaviour in the house with Sidharth Shukla and Mahira Sharma. Shehnaaz also called Sana is shown crying and breaking down in the promo.

However, on seeing her cry and throw tantrums, Salman gets angrier and asks makers to open the door and to allow her to go home. Seeing the extreme scolding by Salman, Shehnaaz’s fans have started a trend on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Fight Back Sana.’ Many of Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s fans have been taking to social media to urge Sana to stay strong in the house. Some even mentioned that makers are using Sana for entertaining the audience and now are degrading her image.

Throughout the week, Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s banter was shown in Bigg Boss 13 episodes where Sana was often called as jealous of Mahira Sharma. Post this, many times Shehnaaz broke down and cried. She even tried to hit herself when Sidharth teased her about being jealous of Mahira. Now, with fans of Shehnaaz coming out in her support, it will be interesting to see how things are shown in the weekend episode. A fan wrote, “Don't ruin her image for just shake of your trp @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan don't forget she is one of them who contribute to increase your trp. Don't play with her emotion. #FightBackSana @Shehnazgill123.” Apart from this, some fans even urged the makers to open the gate for her and let her come out.

Check out the tweets:

Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.. @Shehnazgill123 #FightBackSana pic.twitter.com/CB6BnNDmBn — Pooja Bhattacharjee (@Pooja21973900) January 11, 2020

Sharam kro.. one who entertained you throughout the season and now you guys putting her down ..

Shame on @ColorsTV just for TRP ap kisi ko itna hurt kr skte ho

Like seriously....@Shehnazgill123#FightBackSana#FightBackSana pic.twitter.com/0CDZwqHPS4 — radhe Krishna (@Kusum64562235) January 11, 2020

At least #ShehnaazGill has guts. When she asked to leave the show she move to open gate.@ColorsTV

@BiggBoss13

himmat hey to gate khol ke dikhao. More than 80% of people will stop watching your show #FightBackSana pic.twitter.com/1rAlHRZIgn — Pawan Shehnazian (@PawanMarar) January 11, 2020

She’s been a constant entertainer throughout the whole season. Nd near the end they want to degrade her. Fans will not let that happen. Try ur tricks @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND #WeStandByShehnaaz #FightBackSana — Preet Sidhu (@sidhu_am) January 11, 2020

Yess they should!! How can they use someone for raise their trp bar by emotionally hurting someone to point which becomes unbearable

Sana was not like this...@BiggBoss @ColorsTV are culprits for her mental trauma#FightBackSana https://t.co/s7aWrCfXUx — Ramandeep kaur (@Ramande88868861) January 11, 2020

Don't ruin her image for just shake of your trp @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan don't forget she is one of them who contribute to increase your trp. Don't play with her emotion. #FightBackSana @Shehnazgill123 — Monster (@MrMonster82) January 11, 2020

Boycott weekend ka vaar all Sidnaazians and shehnaaz fans plz! Ab bohot hua! Shitty show! Kisi ki popularity se itni problems ke ab usko kharaab dikhane ke liye itna niche giroge!#FightBackSana #GhatiyaBiggBoss — IkrahCaunhye (@CaunhyeIkrah) January 11, 2020

