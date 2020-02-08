Bigg Boss 13: Post Shehnaaz & Sidharth Shukla’s baby name banter, fans poke fun & trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were discussing the future. Gill disclosed to Shukla what she will name her son in the future and their epic baby names conversation has made netizens go bonkers with a trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla.’

Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away from its finale and among the popular contestants this season, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love-hate relationship is worth remembering post the show’s end. In a previous episode, the two were discussing baby names in which Shehnaaz told Shukla that she would like to name her son Zorawar. Post this, Sidharth poked fun at her and their conversation left ‘Sid Naaz’ fans way too excited. Many went ahead and trended ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ on Twitter.

While Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s cute banter about baby names ended with Shukla teasing Gill about her boyfriends, their fans picked up the prospective baby name and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future. From the baby telling Sidharth about Shehnaaz crying in front of to fans photoshopping a baby picture in between Shukla and Gill, ‘Sid Naaz’ fans seemed to be over the moon about the baby name conversation between their favourite duo in Bigg Boss 13.

A user wrote, “Sid pissed off at Sana Bcoz she is teaching -NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO IN PUNJABI STYLEBAA BAA BALLE BALLEBLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz.”

Check out the hilarious Zorawar Gill Shukla memes:

Sidnaaz taking BB13 to next level#ZorawarShuklaGill pic.twitter.com/GE3TOsBCmn — Nagesh Sarankulu (@Nagesh_Sar) February 7, 2020

Mummy Sana telling Sid

To wash

Zoroooo's potty #ZorawarShuklaGill pic.twitter.com/MimM2IgoQK — Pam SidNaaz (@Purnima65788124) February 7, 2020

Sid-tumne uski naak q todi? Zoro- usne Mera nose touch Kiya and nose is my favourite part of the body Sana- haa , par tune uski todi q? Zoro- you set bar, I will raise it Sana and Sid both shocked Zoro rocked#ZorawarGillShukla#SidharthShukIa — ChartBusterSid(@ChartBuster_PK) February 7, 2020

Sid pissed off at Sana

Bcoz she is teaching -

NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO

IN PUNJABI STYLE BAA BAA BALLE BALLE

BLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/22ajLHVn61 — Pam SidNaaz (@Purnima65788124) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Sidharth went ahead and saved Paras Chhabra in the immunity task that led to a huge fight between Asim Riaz and Shukla. Asim tried to create a rift between Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Sidharth’s friendship by stating that Shukla picked Paras over both of them. In turn, Shehnaaz got into an argument with Asim saying that she is hurt that he didn’t take her name even once to save her. Now, it will be interesting to see how Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship undergoes a change in the last week of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

