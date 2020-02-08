Bigg Boss 13: Post Shehnaaz & Sidharth Shukla’s baby name banter, fans poke fun & trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’
Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away from its finale and among the popular contestants this season, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love-hate relationship is worth remembering post the show’s end. In a previous episode, the two were discussing baby names in which Shehnaaz told Shukla that she would like to name her son Zorawar. Post this, Sidharth poked fun at her and their conversation left ‘Sid Naaz’ fans way too excited. Many went ahead and trended ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ on Twitter.
While Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s cute banter about baby names ended with Shukla teasing Gill about her boyfriends, their fans picked up the prospective baby name and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future. From the baby telling Sidharth about Shehnaaz crying in front of Rashami Desai to fans photoshopping a baby picture in between Shukla and Gill, ‘Sid Naaz’ fans seemed to be over the moon about the baby name conversation between their favourite duo in Bigg Boss 13.
A user wrote, “Sid pissed off at Sana Bcoz she is teaching -NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO IN PUNJABI STYLEBAA BAA BALLE BALLEBLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz.”
Check out the hilarious Zorawar Gill Shukla memes:
This will be the most awaiting moment for us.....
Inshallah soon
RT if you agree?#ZorawarShuklaGill#SidharthShukIa #ShehnazKaur #SidNaaz #SidNaazForever pic.twitter.com/OTbtoRqdjP
— Afreen Khan (@AfreenK15990365) February 7, 2020
Sidnaaz taking BB13 to next level#ZorawarShuklaGill pic.twitter.com/GE3TOsBCmn
— Nagesh Sarankulu (@Nagesh_Sar) February 7, 2020
Mummy Sana telling Sid
To wash
Zoroooo's potty #ZorawarShuklaGill pic.twitter.com/MimM2IgoQK
— Pam SidNaaz (@Purnima65788124) February 7, 2020
Sid-tumne uski naak q todi?
Zoro- usne Mera nose touch Kiya and nose is my favourite part of the body
Sana- haa , par tune uski todi q?
Zoro- you set bar, I will raise it
Sana and Sid both shocked Zoro rocked#ZorawarGillShukla#SidharthShukIa
— ChartBusterSid(@ChartBuster_PK) February 7, 2020
Sid pissed off at Sana
Bcoz she is teaching -
NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO
IN PUNJABI STYLE
BAA BAA BALLE BALLE
BLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/22ajLHVn61
— Pam SidNaaz (@Purnima65788124) February 7, 2020
Our sidy boy is love #ZorawarGillShukla @sidharth_shukla @TeamSidharthFC pic.twitter.com/ahOtuCOn3b
— @shahbaz_Khan (@Shahbaz15708122) February 7, 2020
Meanwhile, in the last episode, Sidharth went ahead and saved Paras Chhabra in the immunity task that led to a huge fight between Asim Riaz and Shukla. Asim tried to create a rift between Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Sidharth’s friendship by stating that Shukla picked Paras over both of them. In turn, Shehnaaz got into an argument with Asim saying that she is hurt that he didn’t take her name even once to save her. Now, it will be interesting to see how Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship undergoes a change in the last week of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
