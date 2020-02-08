Bigg Boss 13: Post Shehnaaz & Sidharth Shukla’s baby name banter, fans poke fun & trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were discussing the future. Gill disclosed to Shukla what she will name her son in the future and their epic baby names conversation has made netizens go bonkers with a trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla.’
4996 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 13: Post Shehnaaz & Sidharth Shukla’s baby name banter, fans poke fun & trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’Bigg Boss 13: Post Shehnaaz & Sidharth Shukla’s baby name banter, fans poke fun & trend ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 13 is just a week away from its finale and among the popular contestants this season, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s love-hate relationship is worth remembering post the show’s end. In a previous episode, the two were discussing baby names in which Shehnaaz told Shukla that she would like to name her son Zorawar. Post this, Sidharth poked fun at her and their conversation left ‘Sid Naaz’ fans way too excited. Many went ahead and trended ‘Zorawar Gill Shukla’ on Twitter. 

While Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s cute banter about baby names ended with Shukla teasing Gill about her boyfriends, their fans picked up the prospective baby name and came up with hilarious situations for both of them in the future. From the baby telling Sidharth about Shehnaaz crying in front of Rashami Desai to fans photoshopping a baby picture in between Shukla and Gill, ‘Sid Naaz’ fans seemed to be over the moon about the baby name conversation between their favourite duo in Bigg Boss 13.

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana denies giving interview on her love life; Calls Asim's brother Umar 'family')

A user wrote, “Sid pissed off at Sana Bcoz she is teaching -NURSERY RHYMES TO ZORO IN PUNJABI STYLEBAA BAA BALLE BALLEBLACK SHEEP BALLE BALLE#ZorawarGillShukla #SidNaaz.” 

Check out the hilarious Zorawar Gill Shukla memes:

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Sidharth went ahead and saved Paras Chhabra in the immunity task that led to a huge fight between Asim Riaz and Shukla. Asim tried to create a rift between Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Sidharth’s friendship by stating that Shukla picked Paras over both of them. In turn, Shehnaaz got into an argument with Asim saying that she is hurt that he didn’t take her name even once to save her. Now, it will be interesting to see how Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s friendship undergoes a change in the last week of Bigg Boss 13. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Twitter

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement