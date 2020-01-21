Bigg Boss 13: Post Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz’s ugly fight, fans trend #StopUsingSidForTRP on Twitter

After Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla locked horns on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s fans came out in his support and slammed makers for using for TRP.
Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz crossed swords on Bigg Boss 13, a lot has been said and written about their spat. The promo has been showing how the two lost their calm and got into a nasty argument in front of guest Hina Khan who had come up for the second round of BB Elite Club Task. In fact, in the promo, Sidharth, who was called in the confession room by Bigg Boss, was seen losing his patience on being constantly poked by Asim. This wasn’t all. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also stated that he wants to quit the show and can’t bear the ongoing things in the house.

Interestingly, Sidharth’s fan army is quite upset with this incident and has been slamming the makers for using the television actor for TRP of the show. In fact, they also demanded that they should apologise from the actor for making him go through this torture. Besides, the fans also slammed Asim for unnecessarily poking Sidharth and playing the victim card later. In no time, #StopUsingSidForTRP was trending on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Take a lot at tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla:

Meanwhile, there are reports that post this fight Asim might get punished following which his membership for the BB Elite Club will be cancelled. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. On the other hand, viewers are also curious to know if Sidharth will walk out of the popular reality show or will continue the game.

