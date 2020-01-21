Bigg Boss 13: Post Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz’s ugly fight, fans trend #StopUsingSidForTRP on Twitter
Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz crossed swords on Bigg Boss 13, a lot has been said and written about their spat. The promo has been showing how the two lost their calm and got into a nasty argument in front of guest Hina Khan who had come up for the second round of BB Elite Club Task. In fact, in the promo, Sidharth, who was called in the confession room by Bigg Boss, was seen losing his patience on being constantly poked by Asim. This wasn’t all. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also stated that he wants to quit the show and can’t bear the ongoing things in the house.
Interestingly, Sidharth’s fan army is quite upset with this incident and has been slamming the makers for using the television actor for TRP of the show. In fact, they also demanded that they should apologise from the actor for making him go through this torture. Besides, the fans also slammed Asim for unnecessarily poking Sidharth and playing the victim card later. In no time, #StopUsingSidForTRP was trending on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Take a lot at tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla:
Sid is real hero of BB 13...asim always poke him...and then play victim
#StopUsingSidForTRP pic.twitter.com/iuQdPnd7Bl
— Lokesh Meena (@___lokesh__m) January 21, 2020
Ye face jaan n meri.... or isse sad kia h @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Sudhanshu_Vats @BiggBoss ke fav chusim ne... i hate u all... u r torturing a person jst for trp.. u will be tortured too in future for ur evil actions chusim... #StopUsingSidForTRP#ApologizeToSidharthShukla
— Yogesh d patel (@Yogeshdpatel5) January 21, 2020
Nobody has faced so much obstacles inside house...he is slaying like a king...
He is beyond biggboss#StopUsingSidForTRP @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @RealVinduSingh @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/3bUqg5dVur
— Malay (@MLA24794535) January 21, 2020
My heart cries for this man for what he has gone through in this show!! He's the biggest contributor for the success of this show but the makers are thankless!! Never in the history of BB i was so emotionally attached to one contestant! When he cries we #StopUsingSidForTRP
— Anand Kr Gupta (@piamrvedd) January 21, 2020
Sid is our emotions don't do this otherwise we'll stop watching Bigg boss #StopUsingSidForTRP
— Vashu Agrahari (@vashuagrahari77) January 21, 2020
Meanwhile, there are reports that post this fight Asim might get punished following which his membership for the BB Elite Club will be cancelled. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. On the other hand, viewers are also curious to know if Sidharth will walk out of the popular reality show or will continue the game.
.@imrealasim aur @sidharth_shukla nahi control paaye apna gussa @eyehinakhan ke saamne! Kya hoga ispe #BiggBoss ka vaar?
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kd4OQuTAFL
— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 21, 2020
