Bigg Boss 13: Post Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz’s ugly fight, fans trend #StopUsingSidForTRP on Twitter

After Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla locked horns on Bigg Boss 13, the latter’s fans came out in his support and slammed makers for using for TRP.

Ever since Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz crossed swords on Bigg Boss 13, a lot has been said and written about their spat. The promo has been showing how the two lost their calm and got into a nasty argument in front of guest who had come up for the second round of BB Elite Club Task. In fact, in the promo, Sidharth, who was called in the confession room by Bigg Boss, was seen losing his patience on being constantly poked by Asim. This wasn’t all. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress also stated that he wants to quit the show and can’t bear the ongoing things in the house.

Interestingly, Sidharth’s fan army is quite upset with this incident and has been slamming the makers for using the television actor for TRP of the show. In fact, they also demanded that they should apologise from the actor for making him go through this torture. Besides, the fans also slammed Asim for unnecessarily poking Sidharth and playing the victim card later. In no time, #StopUsingSidForTRP was trending on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Take a lot at tweets supporting Sidharth Shukla:

Sid is real hero of BB 13...asim always poke him...and then play victim

#StopUsingSidForTRP pic.twitter.com/iuQdPnd7Bl — Lokesh Meena (@___lokesh__m) January 21, 2020

Ye face jaan n meri.... or isse sad kia h @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @Sudhanshu_Vats @BiggBoss ke fav chusim ne... i hate u all... u r torturing a person jst for trp.. u will be tortured too in future for ur evil actions chusim... #StopUsingSidForTRP#ApologizeToSidharthShukla — Yogesh d patel (@Yogeshdpatel5) January 21, 2020

My heart cries for this man for what he has gone through in this show!! He's the biggest contributor for the success of this show but the makers are thankless!! Never in the history of BB i was so emotionally attached to one contestant! When he cries we #StopUsingSidForTRP — Anand Kr Gupta (@piamrvedd) January 21, 2020

Sid is our emotions don't do this otherwise we'll stop watching Bigg boss #StopUsingSidForTRP — Vashu Agrahari (@vashuagrahari77) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, there are reports that post this fight Asim might get punished following which his membership for the BB Elite Club will be cancelled. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. On the other hand, viewers are also curious to know if Sidharth will walk out of the popular reality show or will continue the game.

