Bigg Boss 13: Colors issues a clarification as a woman claimed she left her job as the finale was fixed

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: A BTS video of Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz receiving the same votes went viral and a woman claimed to have left her job at the channel due to fixed finale. Now, the channel has an issued a statement clarifying the same.

Bigg Boss 13 finally bid goodbye to everyone on Febraury 15, as it aired the grand finale episode. During the BB 13 finale, Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner beating other strong contenders like Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and . While Sidharth fans are beaming with happiness on his big victory, his win has not gone down well with many. They went on to accuse the channel of being biased and partial towards Sidharth. They even trended #FixedWinnerSidharth.

This wasn't it. Just hours after the big night, BTS video (from the Control Room) of Sidharth Shukla and Aism Riaz receiving same votes went viral on social media. This left many BB lovers irked and they called out the channel, makers of the show and host for showing biasness towards the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. A social media user, who claimed to be a part of the creative team of the show, also revealed some dark secrets that added fuel to the fire.

I have decided to quit my job at @ColorsTV. I had a tremendous time working with the creative department but I can't demean myself being part of a fixed show. The channel is keen on making Siddharth Shukla the Winner despite less votes. Sorry, I can't be part of it. #BiggBoss — Feriha (@ferysays) February 15, 2020

This is the leaked Video from ControllRoom of @BiggBoss 13 https://t.co/g6fbVRkeGi — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) February 16, 2020

The employee claimed that she had decided to quit the channel as they had planned to declare Sidharth as the winner despite lesser votes. She went on to say that she could not ‘demean’ herself by being a part of a ‘fixed show.’ Now after so much and allegations, the channel (Colors) has finally reacted to it. Colors has now come out with a clarification statement saying that the claims made by the person are false and fake.

Take a look at the Channel's statement here:

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think Sidharth deserved to win? Or did you want Asim Riaz to bag the trophy? Whose side are you own? Let us know in the comment section below.

