Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Asim Riaz lifts lady love Himanshi Khurana as she faints during the captaincy task

In the preview of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, it has been shown that Himanshi Khurana faints during one of the tasks. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 13 has been mired in controversies since day one and now it seems like these are almost never ending! Now with only a few days left for the grand finale, the entry of the connections of the housemates has added an interesting twist which has been loved by the audiences. Moreover, their entry has completely changed the equation among the housemates and the reasons are quite obvious. All of this was quite evident in the recently held task too.

The preview of Bigg Boss 13’s next episode shows the continuation of the task wherein the housemates are seen battling it out with each other along with their connections to become the captain of the house. However, this leads to an ugly turn when few of them get involved in physical scuffle. The worst part is when Himanshi gets hurt and falls on the ground lying unconscious. Bigg Boss immediately asks the housemates to stop the task thereafter.

All the housemates panic on seeing Himanshi’s condition post which Asim carries her and apparently takes her towards the confession room to get her treated. Well, more details are awaited about the same and we will have to wait till the next episode to know the circumstances under which the entire incident happened. This season of Bigg Boss has become very popular and is considered among the most successful ones. However, at the same time, it has also witnessed some of the ugliest fights and physical violence among the housemates in the entire history of Bigg Boss.

Credits :Pinkvilla

