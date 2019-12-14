Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Kamya Panjabi & Rashami's brother lash out at Arhaan, Hiten Tejwani reprimands Vishal

The Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar will turn out to be an interesting watch as the housemates will be shown the mirror tonight. Check out the video.

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed one of the biggest ever controversies when went on to expose 's truth and revealed about his marriage and kid to . The fans were taken aback on knowing about it, and while things are gradually going back to normal between Rashami and Arhaan, it looks like this Weekend Ka Vaar will be a rather heavy dose of drama and also an eye-opening revelation for Rashami.

In the promo, we can see that it is time for ex-contestants and family members to come in and show them the mirror. We see Hiten Tejwani, Kamya Panjabi, and Rashami's brother enter the house. While Hiten goes on to reprimand Vishal Aditya Singh for being confused, he is also seen questioning Vikas Gupta about his game. Kamya, on the other hand, has nothing to say to Arhaan and lashes out at him, while she tells Rashami that one can only make a mistake once. Her brother, on the other hand, reveals things he said, and also tells her how he was staying at her house while she was away.

Check out the preview of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar here:

Weekend ka vaar Preview pic.twitter.com/8l2JT1Ghic — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 13, 2019

Who else do you think will be entering the show, or are there going to be more people in the first place? Tonight's episode will unearth some facts while giving the housemates a reality check of what is going on.

