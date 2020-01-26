Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Mahira Sharma targets Shehnaaz Gill; Says 'A flipper doesn't deserve to be in the house'

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss 13 contestants will vent out their anger against each other as they announce who they don't want to see in the house anymore. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 13 is oddly around 20 days away from its finale, and we're already seen equations changing in the house. Housemates who have been together for many months, have now started drifting apart from each other and some have suddenly formed a great bond. Now, today in Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, this bond will be put at test as the guest of the show tonight, Remo D'souza will enter the house with an interesting task. The Dance +5 judge ask each housemate, who they wouldn't like to see in the house further. Yes, contestants will have to openly crush the photography for the particular inmate who they believe are not worthy enough of staying in the controversial anymore.

In the preview video shared by the makers, we can see that Remo D'souza has put up photo of the contestants in a clock-style frame, and asks each of them to come up and nominate one housemate whose time has come to an end in the 'tedha' house. Well, this sure turns out to be an interesting and eye-opening task for everyone, as at this crucial stage, they will get to know the real faces of one another. Not to everyone's surprise, Mahira Sharma goes an aggressively breaks Shehnaz Gill's clock citing the reason that she is a flipper. Mahira says, 'Shehnaz doesn't value friendships and doesn't know how to maintain them. Sana also proudly calls herself a 'flipper', so it is high-time she bids adieu to the house. Though, this doesn't come as a shock to Shehnaaz, but she does get hurt and it is visible from her expressions.

Next, Shefali Jariwala targets and says that she doesn't see the latter getting involved in the game. She is still playing on the back foot and is only here to gossip and back-bite people. While many wouldd expect Shehnaaz to take Sidharth or Mahira's name considering her worsening equations with them, the Punjab Ki again plays a game here. She is seen call out Paras Chahbra. However, on the other hand, Sidharth Shukla makes it crystal-clear that he wouldn't target his friends' (Paras, Mahira, Shefali, Arti). Well, it would be interesting to see whoes frame will Sidharth break, would it be Shehnaaz Gill or Asim Riaz?

Meanwhile, the Street Dancer 3D team including , , Punit Pathak, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh and director Remo D'Souza will grace the show to promote their film. They will have a lot of fun with and the housemates. So, you can expect a fun-filled and laughter packed episode today. Are you excited to watch today's BB 13 episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

