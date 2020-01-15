Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Mahira Sharma's mom asks Paras Chhabra not to kiss her daughter, talks about GF Akanksha

Bigg Boss 13 is all set to witness the family week, and well, the first two guests seem to be Mahira Sharma's mother and Shehnaaz Gill's father.

Bigg Boss has seen many couples come out from the house, and while some stay together long after the show, some don't manage to pull it off. And well, while there are many examples of both from the past seasons, one of the most talked-about couple of sorts in Bigg Boss 13 is none other than that of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. However, while their equation hasn't been laid out very clearly, one cannot forget that Paras does have a girlfriend, Akanksha Puri. And well, with the family week here, it looks like he is going to have a rough one.

In the promo ahead, we see how Mahira Sharma's mother visits the house during the family week, and she goes straight up to Paras and asks him if she should hit him, rather playfully. She is seen talking about his girlfriend and in fact, says he has a beautiful girlfriend Akanksha, and at the same time, she clearly asks him to not give kisses to her daughter. All this while both Mahira and Paras have a smile on their faces while they look at her.

The family week has been in the news for two days and reports about who is going to be visiting who has been doing the rounds, and now, we at least know the first set of family members who will be visiting the house, in tonight's episode.

