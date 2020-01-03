Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Paras Chhabra loses his cool as Mahira Sharma slaps him in a moment of rage; VIDEO

In tonight's episode, we will see Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma get into a major fight as the latter slaps the former. Check out the video right here.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a lot of drama off lately, and most of the fights that happen inside the house seem to be happening over food. Tonight's episode will witness some more drama over paranthas, and well, things will turn ugly between and Mahira Sharma when the former tells her that she will make her own paranthas. While their fights have been escalating with every passing day, this time around, Mahira will get into a fight with Paras Chhabra.

In the episode tonight, we will see Pars trying to console Mahira post her debacle with Rashami, and in an attempt to calm her down, he will hug her, and in the rage of the moment, she will end up slapping Paras. That of course, leaves Paras angry, and so he goes on to shout at her and tell her how this is not acceptable. He then decides to walk out on her, however, she tried to stop him from going away, however, he walked out anyway.

Check out Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's video right here:

Next Episode Preview pic.twitter.com/nRuUPJGZGo — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 2, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla reveals things were smooth between him and Rashami Desai after a point)

Meanwhile, last night saw the captaincy task get worse when everyone turned violent, leading to Bigg Boss getting angry at them. Time and again, the housemates have been reprimanded for their behaviour by Bigg Boss, and well, last night happened to be just the same.

Credits :Twitter

Read More