Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Rashami Desai clears the air about Arhaan Khan; says ' I have no future with him'

Bigg Boss 13's upcoming episode's preview shows Rashami Desai clearing the air about her relationship with Arhaan Khan. Read on to know more.

As Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its grand finale, the episodes have become more and more interesting with contestants doing their best to entertain the audiences. In the midst of all this, the gossips and controversies revolving the housemates have always piqued the interest of the viewers. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, ’s relationship with became the topic of discussion again when a video clip of Asim’s connection Himanshi Khurana revealing Arhaan’s message was shown.

This did not go well with Rashami who questioned Himanshi the reason behind Arhaan creating a ruckus when she is still inside the house. She also mentions that she does not want to get involved in that matter. Now, just when we were speculating all these facts, the preview of the next episode is sure to leave everyone shocked. Just like the previous seasons, a press conference is held inside the Bigg Boss in which housemates answer the questions asked by the reporters.

On being asked about her relationship with Arhaan, Rashami says, ‘I don’t think I have a future with him’ which surely clears the air that she is apparently calling off her relationship with Arhaan. She further adds along with the statement that she is done with him. Rashami and Arhaan’s relationship has been a hot debate ever since the beginning. Everyone was, in fact, shocked to know that Arhaan is married and has a child too which Rashami Desai was unaware about. Strangely, she still supported him thereafter but now after the latest series of events, it seems like she has taken a totally different decision.

