Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Rashami Desai & Shehnaaz Gill plot against Mahira Sharma; Paras Chhabra turns aggressive

With only a few days left for the Bigg Boss 13 finale, the competitiveness in the game has seeped in to its highest level. All the contestants are trying their best to beat each other and confirm their place in the top five. And in tonight's episode, the housemates are going to again show their aggressive side in the immunity task. In the preview video shared by the makers, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill are seen sitting inside a shell. They have to stay there for the longest time, while other housemates can use anything to get them out. If they come out, they're out of the immunity race. is the sanchalak 'moderator' of the task.

It so happens that Shehnaaz plots with Rashami to get Mahira and Paras out of the task. Shehnaaz tells, 'Mahira's hand is out of the shell, you can use your power and disqualify her.' Rashami notices this and tells Mahira that she has been disqualified. Though Mahira tries to defend herself, it falls on deaf ears. Later, Rashami targets Paras for the same reason. However, Paras does not listen to her and asks Bigg Boss for a reasoning. To which BB replies, 'The moderator's decision is final and has to be followed.'

Paras gets utterly furious with Bigg Boss' call and comes out of the shell aggressively. He gets angry and starts uttering gibberish for Shehnaaz. To which Shehnaaz replies, 'This is how you plan and plot. That was my strategy.' Mahira taunts Shehnaaz saying, 'This is how you be loyal to your friends.' She replies saying, 'I'm not friends with you both, so there's no friendship to maintain.' This fuels the fire more and Paras is left aghast. He puts masalas, powder and all sorts of things on Shehnaaz's face to get her out, but in vain. Later, when she doesn't get up even after so many efforts, she gets aggressive and turns her shell upside down in a bid to get the task cancelled.

Check out Bigg Boss 13 preview below:

Paras also gets upset with Bigg Boss and feels biasness was shown towards Rashami and Shehnaz. He shouts saying, 'Dosti nahi hai, toh ab dushmani nibha lo'. (If you can't be loyal as friends, then let's be loyal as rivals). It would be interesting to see how equations change in the house. Who will get in the immunity at this crucial stage? Let us know in the comment section below.

