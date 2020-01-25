Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Salman Khan to ask Sidharth Shukla & Asim Riaz to go fight it out and come back

Bigg Boss 13 will see yet another weekend with Salman Khan losing his calm on Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz post their constant fights.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed multiple fights between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla and time and again, has given them an earful for their behaviour inside the house. And well, with the constant fighting that has happened over the last week over every single thing and how they keep threatening each other, tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar might actually put an end to it, courtesy Salman.

Salman always makes it a point to set things straight in every Weekend Ka Vaar and whether or not the housemates decide to listen to him, he does make sure that he makes things simple and at the same time, also teach them a lesson. In the promo, we see how Salman gives both Sidharth and Asim a lesson to actually walk out, fight it out, and come back to the house if they are in a position to. When no one gets up, he says how no one has gotten up yet and so Sidharth does get up and also asks Asim to come along.

Weekend ka vaar Preview pic.twitter.com/YkRUXVcJmC — Sneak Peek (@TheRealKhabri) January 24, 2020

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra & Vishal Aditya Singh turn sevaks, Sidharth & Aism lose calm)

Well, in last night's episode, we already saw how Sidharth and Asim both bring the topic about meeting each other outside the house, and after the constant fights which include telling such things to each other, Salman seems to have had enough of it. What do you think about it?

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More