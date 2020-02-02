Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Salman Khan BASHES Himanshi Khurana for talking about Rashami Desai and Arhaan's matter

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan will give a earful to Himanshi Khurana for discussing about Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai's relationship. Here's what happened.

It is Sunday today and it is time for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar. After a week full of new twists drama, emotions and action, Salman will be back again to give the housemates a report card of their past week. Looks like again we will get to see Salman in a sour mood. And this time the person at Salman's radar is going to be none other than Himanshi Khurana. Yes, the Punjabi model-actress is going to get a earful today from Salman. In the preview video, can be seen slamming Himanshi Khurana for talking about things happening in the outside world. He was heard saying, 'Bigg Boss has taunted you several times to not reveal any details about the outside world to the contestants. However, you still went ahead to spurt out many things. Surprisingly, you're not discussing those things to the person it is related to but with other members.' Later a clip of Himanshi discussing about and 's relationship with Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh is played for the housemates.

Upon seeing all this, Rashami is left utterly shocked and upset. After the clip gets over, Rashami confronts Himanshi about the same. In a loud tone she says, 'He might be like your brother Himanshi but Asim is there for you, he wasn't.' To defend herself, Himanshi says, 'I'm concerned for both of you.' Salman interrupts taking a jibe at Himanshi, 'It is evident how concerned you are'. Later, Devoleena Bhattacharjee stands up in support of her besti Rashami and says, 'Whatever Himanshi said that she wouldn't let her partner down in front of everyone, Rashami has done the same.' Devo goes on to make another shocking revelation.

For the unversed, Himanshi was seen talking to her friends about a message that Arhaan had sent through her to Rashami. However, she couldn't tell Rashami about it as she did not want to get into their personal matter, as both of them are close to her. She was seen telling, 'Arhaan has sent a message. He asked me to tell Asim that he has come out as a true friend. He is glad that he reminded Rashami that it was Sidharth who misbehaved with him while he was in the house. I (Arhaan) was not wrong in many things and she (Rashami) could've clarified those things. But she did not do it. If I was insulted on national TV, then I deserve a clearance here only. Why was I fighting Sidharth if she had to befriend him after my eviction?' She also went to add on that Arhaan is very disturbed an hurt by Rashami's behaviour.

It would be interesting to see what happens in tonight's episode and how Rashami reacts to the overall situation. Will all this affect Himanshi, Rashami and Asim's friendship? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

