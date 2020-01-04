Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Salman Khan bashes Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai for their beahviour

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode tonight, we will see Salman Khan give an earful to the housemates for their behaviour once again.

Bigg Boss 13 has witnessed major fights, some have even gotten physical, and in fact, every day seems to have become a war ground for the housemates. The fights in the house range from those over food to duties, and of course, the tasks, including those for captaincy and others. On multiple occasions, we have seen school the housemates and reprimand them for their behaviour, things they have said, so on and so forth.

And tonight, in what seems to have become a Weekend Ka Vaar tradition for Salman Khan, he will be seen scolding the housemates for their behaviour once again. This time around, he will first call out Asim for commenting on Sidharth Shukla's late father, and tell him that he is coming across as irritating. He also schools Sidharth for abusing inside the house and his language, yet again. He also gives an earful to for constantly saying that she is being portrayed as negative, and for that, Salman says she can walk out of the house right away and he will get the doors to open.

Check out Salman Khan's video from the Weekend Ka Vaar right here:

The housemates have been giving a hard time to the makers, and also, Salman with their constant fights, tasks getting cancelled, and the abusive language. What do you have to say about Salman's strong stand over it yet again?

