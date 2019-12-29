Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Salman Khan gets to cleaning the house himself as housemates don't listen to Shehnaaz

First time in the history of Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan will take things upon his hand and will make an unannounced visit to the house. Here's what happened.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a lot of drama off lately, and all those fights in the house have all of our attention, however, looks like we will be receiving yet another shock, rather surprise because with everything that has been happening in the house, he decided to take things in how own hands and made a surprise visit to the housemates and he did so for a rather shocking reason.

Yes, with Shehnaaz Gill's captainship, things have turned rather undisciplined as not everyone is listening to her and not following the duties they ae supposed to do. All of this has left the house dirty and unkempt, and so, Salman visited the house with a team of people and went on a cleaning drive in the house. Meanwhile, the housemates are rather embarrassed and keep asking him not to do it, say sorries, but well, he is Salman.

Check out 's video here:

Weekend ka vaar sunday promo pic.twitter.com/2jf09uRu1b — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) December 28, 2019

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 December 28, 2019 Written Update: Sidharth gets emotional post reading letter, apologizes to Asim)

Meanwhile, in last night's episode, Rohit Shetty turned Santa Claus for the housemates and brought them gifts from their house, looking at which, everyone was beaming with joy, and Sidharth Shukla turned extremely emotional post reading the letter.

Credits :Twitter

Read More