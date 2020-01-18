Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Salman Khan lashes out at Paras for raising his voice; spills the beans about Akanksha

Bigg Boss 13's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will witness Salman Khan lashing out at Paras Chhabra for raising his voice when being confronted about his connection with Mahira Sharma. Read further to know more about the same.

The last few episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have been an emotional roller coaster ride for not only the housemates but also the audiences. This is because it happened to be the family week during which their loved ones entered the house. However, we also cannot ignore some of the ugly fights that happened inside the house including the one between Madhurima and Vishal in which she also repeatedly hit him with a frying pan. They were also punished by Bigg Boss later on.

The upcoming ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode will witness schooling Vishal and Madhurima for their ugly spat. But everyone is stunned when the superstar raises the topic of Paras and Mahira’s connection after sometime. He says that their friendship angle has been seen from a totally different perspective from outside the house. Salman also mentions about Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri and says that she has called him up to know whatever is happening inside the house.

Salman said in between that there have also been talks outside that whatever Paras is doing inside the house is a part of his game. However, things worsen when Paras keeps on saying repeatedly and loudly that he is not taking the blames despite Salman trying to make him understand the same. This irks the superstar who then warns Paras not to raise his voice in front of him. The superstar has lost his cool last weekend too when Shehnaaz Gill broke down because of being termed jealous and refused to listen to him.

