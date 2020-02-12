Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill feels she will know reality of equation with Sidharth Shukla outside

Shehnaaz Gill is questioned about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla and she believes the real test will be outside the house.

Bigg Boss 13 has sure been a roller coaster ride and while every person in the house right now has traversed their own journeys, it is all going to come to an end this weekend. However, before things get real, the housemates were in fact, given a reality check with Aap Ki Adalat host Rajat Sharma and as one can expect, he grilled the contestants with some hard hitting questions and it started off with followed by Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz and then Sidharth Shukla.

Now, in tonight's episode, we will see the rest of the housemates getting questioned by him and while we got a glimpse of Arti Singh in the katgarha, we also got a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill inside. As predictable as it gets, she is questioned about SidNaaz and her equation with Sidharth Shukla. While she does say how she is grateful that he has kept up with her over the four months inside the house but it is only after the show, once they are out of the house that she will now where does their relation stand, and rightly so.

Apart from that, a lot of attention was also garnered by both Sidharth and Rashami in yesterday's session where both of them got talking about things that went wrong between the two and what was going on in the first place. As expected, the Aap Ki Adalat brought about some reality checks to the housemates.

