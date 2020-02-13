Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Shehnaaz Gill or Arti Singh or Mahira: Who will leave house with Vicky Kaushal tonight?

Vicky Kaushal is all set to take one nominated contestant out of the Bigg Boss 13 house with him tonight. Take a look at what will happen.

As the Bigg Boss 13 finale day is inching closer, the tension is rising with each passing second. But, looks like the makers have decided to keep us on the edge of our seats until the big day arrives. The game is getting unpredictable, with some nail-biting moments. While there were many speculations about Mahira Sharma getting eliminated in a sudden mid-week eviction, no developments were seen on the same. However, looks like the heartbreaking eviction day has finally come. Well, there has been no clarity as to who will leave will 's show just before the grand finale, it is indeed happening.

In the latest preview, makers gave us a hint about the eliminations happening tonight. Yes, you read that right! Someone from the three nominated contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma will have to bid a heartfelt adieu to the show today. In the video, we see that Vicky Kaushal entering the house to scare the contestants and also announce the sudden mid-week eviction. After spooking all the housemates with creepy noises and some paranormal activities, Vicky tells that he wants to narrate a horror story, wherein he will take a nominated contestant back home with him today.

Upon hearing this, everyone gets nervous and start weeping. While Arti is seen getting emotional and thanking all for a beautiful journey, Mahira is seen hugging Paras Chhabra. She tells him that her dreams have been shattered now. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz are also seen embracing each other. Well, only time will tell who gets eliminated tonight. Who do you think will walk out of the BB 13 house today before the finale? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at the spooky preview here:

