Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill refuses to save Mahira Sharma during nominations, taunts Arti Singh

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, we will see Shehnaaz Gill take a strong stand during nominations. Check out the video of the preview right here.

Shehnaaz Gill has been one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 13, however, the contestant has had her highs and lows in the house. The last episode saw her lose her cool on Sidharth Shukla as he took to teasing her, and made use of his funny antics. Things did not go down well with her, and now, it looks like Mahira Sharma will have to bear the brunt of the same in tonight's episode of the show during the nomination process.

In the preview, we see how the housemates are talking about saving a contestant, and while Arti Singh takes Mahira's name, Paras goes on to tell everyone how Mahira has been targeted all throughout, now it is time to save her. However, Shehnaaz opposes this, and hence, Paras takes Arti's name next, and Mahira instantly agrees. However, Shehnaaz then taunts Arti saying that why do you need to be saved if you are not scared of nominations. While Mahira is irked with her behaviour, Arti too seems to be hurt, and Paras then tells them how she is simply showing her personality.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 January 6, 2020 Written Update: Shehnaaz loses her calm, Madhurima or Vishal to leave the house?)

Is this the beginning of Shehnaaz trying to play the game on her own? What will Sidharth Shukla's reaction to this behaviour be, and who will the housemates unanimously decide to save after all? Well, tonight's episode is sure to bring about some fights and a twist to the game.

Credits :Instagram

Read More