Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill tries to woo Sidharth Shukla post their fight, Refuses to eat

Bigg Boss 13 Preview: In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, we will see Shehnaaz Gill trying to woo Sidharth Shukla after what happened yesterday. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 has got interesting once again now that both Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are back in the house with their antics. While the housemates are all back to fights, arguments, and moreover the so many day to day activities, the tasks only add to all of it, causing multiple fights in the house. For instance, Shefali Bagga and got into a major fight during the captaincy task yesterday and in fact, things seem to have gotten worse later.

Also, something that had our attention was Shehnaaz Gill's reaction when Paras went on to say that he thinks Mahira Sharma will become the captain, while Sidharth says he thinks it will be Shehnaaz. This irks Shehnaaz and she, in fact, creates chaos in the entire house. Amidst all of this, she also ends up telling Sidharth that he never takes a stand for her and many other things, and while one might think it was in fun spirit, it looks like Sidharth is not talking to her, or pretending to not talk to her.

Check out the preview of Bigg Boss 13 here:

This times Sana is wrong, I feel bad for Sidharth. Now it's clear Sid has feeling for Sana but Sana "I have no comment". I want Sid to ignore Sana for few days, she should know the mistake. This is best for both of them. #SidNaaz has love feeling #BiggBoss13 #BB13 pic.twitter.com/nu63hWnCDo — SONY WITH EXO OBSESSION (@sonibhullar13) December 17, 2019

Now, in the preview for tonight, we see how Shehnaaz is trying her best to woo Sidharth and in fact, she also goes on to say that she will not eat food and will then be taken to the hospital, following which she will still refuse to eat. She also pretends to be crying with water droplets and hugs Sidharth on multiple occasions. Now whether this is all in good spirit and cheer or not, we'll have to wait until tonight.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend feels Rashami Desai is faking her relationship with him on the show

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13, December 17, 2019 Written Update: Breakdown between Rashami, Shefali Bagga & others during task

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan’s ex girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa REACTS to his first marriage; Says ‘He Lied to Me too’

Credits :Twitter

Read More