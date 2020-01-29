Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's brother reveals the truth about Paras, Mahira and Rashami

Shehnaaz Gill's brother will be entering the house in tonight's episode and well, he sure has some revelations to make before Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Bigg Boss 13 has brought about another interesting task with friends and family visiting the housemates. While the family week last time, saw no captain because everyone chose to speak to them over picking up the captaincy, this time is different as the captainship is interim and not permanent. Apart from that, the interim captain will also not get the privilege of being safe from nominations, however, he/she will have to keep up with the duties and be able to use other privileges.

Now, we already saw in yesterday's episode how some of the connections visited the house with a happy face and in fact, also took their pick at who they think should be the captain. It is all happy and good in the Bigg Boss house. Now, we will see in tonight's episode how Shehnaaz Gill's brother will tell her about and will not only reveal how she said Shehnaaz is nothing without Sidharth Shukla but also warns her to stay away from her. In fact, he also tells both her and Sidharth how Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been trying to break their friendship.

With the connections visiting the house, we will also see the likes of Vikas Gupta and Shefali Jariwala visit the house tonight. While Shefali will definitely have a fun time, Vikas will make a rather shocking revelation about Asim Riaz and will be seen talking to him about his relationship outside.

