Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's father asks her to not continue her relation with Sidharth Shukla?

Shehnaaz Gill's father will be amongst the first few to visit the housemates during the family week and here's a glimpse of what will transpire.

The family week is always one of the biggest highlights of any season, and rightly so, because it is only family, and often friends, who can help us take a look at the ground reality, one that we might have been skipping for a long time. And well, the first few guests to visit the house are most likely to be Mahira Sharma's mother and Shehnaaz Gill's father. Both of them will have some questions, suggestions, and a lot of other wisdom to impart too.

Now, Shehnaaz's father, even though has spoken about Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla openly, not looking down upon the equation they share, will not happen to be too much in favour of it and in fact, if the preview is to be believed, he will ask her to not continue this relation with Sidharth post the show. The two talk about a lot of other things too, and well, SidNaaz is sure one important topic out of all them as we know.

Meanwhile, in one of his recent interviews, Shehnaaz's father also seemed to be very cool about her telling I love you to Sidharth, however, what is his thought process behind the suggestion he has to give out, and also, how he intends to bring about a change in her post his visit.

