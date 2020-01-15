Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill's father schools Paras Chhabra for shifting loyalties to Mahira Sharma

The family week will have a special visitor for Shehnaaz Gill as his father will visit the housemates, and he will have a lot to say. Check out the video.

Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's equation on Bigg Boss 13 has been one rollercoaster ride, and while they started off on a very high note, things have only gone downhill ever since. Both of them have a love-hate relationship of sorts, however, the latter does, in fact, weigh more than love. And so, it looks like as a father, when Shehnaaz Gill's father will enter the house and visit the contestants, he is also going to bring out his concerns with the people instead.

While he will talk about Sidharth Shukla and will happen to ask her to not continue this post the show, he will also express his disappointment in Paras Chhabra, and he spoke about how Shehnaaz was the one who was with him during the first week and how he was the one who moved away and now he keeps telling her. Well, looks like Shehnaaz's father has come in the house with some opinions and he is also going to put them out loud.

Who else do you think is he going to express his concerns with? And what else will transpire over the due course of the family week followed by that of the nights, since things family says stays with us forever, so one hopes to hear some good things?

