Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Shehnaaz Gill's mimicry of Sidharth Shukla makes Salman Khan ROFL; Watch

In tonight's SomVaar ka Vaar, SidNaaz's amazing chemistry will leave Salman Khan and other housemates bursting in laughter. Here's how.

Tonight is going to be the last Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with host . Yes, the 'tedha' season is on the verge of getting to its end. Unlike most other WKV's this one's going to special, with a khatta-meetha twist. Salman will be seen in a happy mood, asking housemates to make the most of this time before its time to bid adieu to the show. In today's SomVaar Ka Vaar, Salman again will play the enacting game, and this time he will ask Shehnaaz Gill to mimic her bff Sidharth Shukla.

In the preview videos shared by the makers, Salman is seen asking the 'do jism ek jaan' Shehnaaz and Sidharth to show their funny side. He asked the two to mimic each other. Being sporty enough, Shehnaaz can bee seen enacting Sidharth like a complete pro. From his walking style to his smoking attitude to shaking his leg when he's restless to his habit of thinking, Shehnaaz seems to depict every minute detail of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Her funny antics leaves everyone in splits including hots Salman, who cannot seem to control his laughter.

But the highlight of the act was when Shehnaaz showed Sidharth's style of smoking, to which Salman bowed to her observing skills. Shehnaaz's skills left everyone entertained, and they all had a gala time. Well, it would be interesting to see now how Sidharth enacts Shehnaaz.

For the unversed, in few days ago, the two were seen enacting each other's traits during their fun conversations. Well, that was for passing their time, but this time Salman has asked them to do it, so we can expect a lot of masala and extra dose of entertainment. Are you excited to watch tonight's episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

