Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Shehnaaz slaps Sidharth in a fit of rage; Vishal & Madhurima's fight takes ugly turn

Bigg Boss 13's tonight's episode will witness some ugly breakdowns occurring between certain housemates including Shehnaaz - Sidharth and Vishal Madhurima. Read further for more details about the same.

Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 never fall short of drama. The BB house has been witnessing a lot of fights among the housemates regarding captaincy, food, kitchen duties and what not! Tonight’s episode will be no less as it will witness some major breakdowns happening among few housemates. One such ugly spat will occur between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill whose fights have already been escalating since the past few days.

In tonight’s episode, we will see Sidharth trying different means to pull Shehnaaz’s legs and tease her. He also ends up praising Mahira and indirectly calling Shehnaaz jealous which irks the latter. We will also see Sidharth confronting Shehnaaz about the same post which she alleges that he is irritating her. The situation worsens when Sidharth tries talking to her but Shehnaaz will end up slapping him in the rage of the moment. In yet another scene, we can also see Shehnaaz breaking down in front of Arti, Asim and others.

Well, if you are thinking that the drama ends here then you are absolutely wrong. Other than Sidharth and Shehnaaz, there are two more people whose fight will take an ugly turn – Vishal and Madhurima. The two of them have been already getting involved in minor tiffs since the past few days but seems like this new fight will only worsen the situation. In fact, Madhurima will also be hitting Vishal post which he throws away his mic and reaches out for the confession room. Not only that, Bigg Boss will also call them to the confession room and ask them to decide whether they want to stay together inside the house or not. Well, we will have to wait for a few more hours in order to know what will be their final decision about the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

