Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Shehnaaz's relation with Sidharth Shukla gets questioned; Gill cries in front of Rashami

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen shedding tears as reporters point fingers at her relation with Sidharth Shukla. Here's what will happen.

As Bigg Boss 13 is entering its final stage, the game is going to get much more interesting and harsh. Just like all the other seasons this time too, ahead of the finale, a press conference is set up with reporters bombarding the contestants with some tricky questions. While we saw the first glimpse it last night's episode, it is only going to get better and bigger with no one being spared by them. From their relationships to their game strategy, the contestants are going to be grilled with some hard-hitting questions. As we await more drama, the makers have already dropped a hint with a precap of what we can expect in tonight's episode.

The grilling begins with Mahira Sharma who gets asked by a reporter about calling Shehnaaz Gill a ‘gandh'. To which Mahira gives a befitting reply saying, 'Haven't you heard her asking me my status? Who are you? What is your level? Then Asim Riaz comes to the radar of a journalist who asks about Asim's relationship with Shruti Tuli outisde the BB 13 house. The journo revealed that Shruti denied being in a relationship with him. Asim's 'relationship status' becomes the hot topic of discussion which gets dragged for quite some time.

Next, Shehnaaz Gill gest grilled. A reporter accuses her of using Sidharth Shukla for the game. The reporter questions her claims of having an emotional attachment with Shukla and says that she talks to so many people who have been against the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. And often times have left him alone when he needs her the most. The journo asks if her friendship and love is merely for the game, to which she jokingly replies with an affirmative and agrees to it.

However, the allegations against Shehnaaz don't stop and she's inundated with many accusations. Later, an upset is seen shedding tears in the bathroom, where she gets into a tiff with Sidharth. She is seen shedding tears and crying inconsolably. Shehnaaz is heard telling , 'Mereko aisa fame nahi chahiye media ka.' (I don't want such fame in the media.)

Well, it would be interesting to see if equations between Sidharth and Shehnaaz again go for a toss after this fallout? Do you think Shehnaaz is using Sidharth as Rashami pointed out previously in WKV? Let us know in the comment section below.

