Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth and Asim Riaz fight again; Latter pushes Shukla

Arch rivals Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will again be seen getting into an ugly fight with each other. Things will turn nasty as again physical violence will be used. Here's what happened.

If you're a Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz fan, who wants to see them as friends again, you're going to be disappointed as it seems like that will not happen in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Well after Sidharth's mom and Asim's brother telling them to patch up now, seems like both are in no mood to do so. Now, in the upcoming episodes, the friends-turned-foes will again be seen getting into an ugly fight with each other over a task.

In the preview clip that will be aired today (January 20), Asim and Sidharth will again be at loggerheads with each other. All this starts during a task when Sidharth points fingers at Asim, who is the sanchalak (moderator) of the task of cheating and foul play. In the task some contestants are seen riding a horse which includes Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. As per the rules the contestant cannot get off the horse before the buzzer, but Vishal does so and Sidharth witneses it. He goes to Asim, who is also seeing the entire task and says, 'Vishal got off the horse, can't you see it?' To which Asim replies, 'I'm the moderator and I haven't seen it.' He also adds that since he is the sanchalak, he will decide what is right and what is wrong.

Asim's attitude and unfair decision irks Sidharth and he also asks Vishal if he got off the horse or not. Vishal denies doing so, which adds fuel to the fire. Sidharth leaves the area in anger and Asim is then seen telling him not to show his attitude here. Sidharth comes back and goes close to him and says, 'Asim meet me outside the house and then I'll show you what happens.' Asim retaliates further and says, 'If you have the courage show your strength here in the BB house, don't give me unnecessary challenges.' Asim also Sidharth not to give those ugly glares as he has the guts to prick his eyes here only. He is heard saying in anger, 'Aankhein noch lunga teri.' Later Asim is also seen pushing Sidharth aggressively, further leaving him aghast. Sidharth is seen shouting and screaming asking how can he push him. Sidharth also tells Asim, 'You should fight with people of your own size.' Upon seeing that the fight is turning physical, Paras Chhabra interevens and tries to calm Sidharth down.

Take a look at Asim and Sidharth's ugly spat here:

Well looks like the first big fight of the New Year in the BB 13 house is here already. With the finale nearing, seems like the tension is only going to increase. Who do you think was at fault this time, Asim Riaz or Sidharth Shukla? Let us know in the comment section below.

