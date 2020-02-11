Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth & Rashami exchange bitter statements about each other in front of Rajat Sharma

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Aap Ki Adalat's Rajat Sharma will ask a few questions to Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla regarding their strained professional relationship. Read on for more details.

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audiences to the fullest since the month of September last year. Right now, the hosted show is almost on the verge of reaching its end i.e. the grand finale. However, the drama, fights, controversies and emotions revolving around the housemates are inevitable and there is no second doubt about it! Recently, Aap Ki Adalat’s Rajat Sharma entered the house with a series of questions for Salman as well as the housemates.

The preview of the upcoming episode shows how Rajat grills the housemates with his witty questions. As expected, he asks certain questions to Rashami and Sidharth regarding their strained professional relationship which further escalated inside the Bigg Boss house. Rajat questions Rashami whether she has had a long relationship with Sidharth to which she replies not only in the affirmative but also utters the words ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ implying the show in which they previously worked together.

Sidharth is no less and he also spits out all his frustration regarding Rashami in front of Rajat. Rashami also says that she does not want to reveal all those things to which Rajat says that it is, in fact, the platform to express things. This makes it quite clear that Rashami and Sidharth still cannot stand each other. Well, it will be interesting to see what further revelations they make in the upcoming episode. Rashami and Sidharth are one of the most talked about and popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13. The two of them have been a hot topic of discussion inside the house as well as outside owing to their continuous arguments and fights.

