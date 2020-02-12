Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth REVEALS the reason behind his tiff with Rashami Desai; Says he liked her before

Bigg Boss 13's upcoming episode will witness one of the most shocking revelations made by Sidharth Shukla about the reason behind his tiff with Rashami Desai. Read further for more details.

Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its end and the grand finale is all set to happen in a few days. In the midst of all this, the latest episode of the show left everyone appalled as Aap Ki Adalat’s Rajat Sharma entered the house with his witty questions for all the housemates. The first to fall into the labyrinth of his questions was followed by Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz who tried their best to give apt answers.

The next to arrive on the dais is Sidharth Shukla who is questioned about his aggression during tasks, attitude towards other housemates and a few other things. The preview of the next episode shows Sidharth answering a very crucial question which almost every ardent Bigg Boss fan wants to know. On being asked the reason behind his tiff with Rashami Desai, Sidharth finally spilled the beans. He said that he liked her at one point of time when they were doing a show together.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Rashami were seen portraying the role of a married couple in the show Dil Se Dil Tak. The actor further reveals that he once got to read in a particular column of some newspaper about someone having problems with him on the sets of the show. He then says that the person who said such stuff was none other than Rashami herself and it is from that time that he has had issues with her. We wonder what Rashami would have to say about this allegation! Previously, on being questioned by Rajat Sharma, Rashami also hinted more or less the same reasons behind her breakdown with Sidharth. She even specifically took the show's name in between. Stay hooked to get more updates about Bigg Boss 13.

