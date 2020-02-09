Bigg Boss 13 PREVIEW: Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra turn Gautam Gulati & Kartik Aaryan for Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra show what will happen when Shenaaz Gill meets Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aaryan after 50 years, and it is too funny to be missed. Watch.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill is known for three things, her flipper attitude, her attachment with Sidharth Shukla and her love for Gautam Gulati and Kartik Aaryan. And the latter has not been hidden from anyone. The Pubnjab KI is crazily and madly in love with the two handsome hunks and it was evident when she went berserk as the two entered the BB 13 house. From embracing to chasing to kissing, Shehnaaz went bonkers on meeting her favourites stars.

Now, in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, you'll again get a glimpse of this crazy and mad love, but with a twist. Well, is going to give Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra that is going to make you roll of the ground. Poking fun at Shehnaaz, Sidharth and Paras will disguise as Gautam and Kartik and put up an hilarious act. In the preview video shared by the makers, Salman is seeing asking the trio to show him what will happen when Shehnaaz meets Gautam and Kartik after 50 years. He says, 'Imagine BB has extended for 50 years, how will Shehnaaz meet these two.'

They take the task sportingly and get ready with white wigs. While Shehnaaz starts flirting with both of them, their replies will leave you in splits. Shehnaaz brings in Sidharth's reference in the act and it cracks up Salman and the other housemates. Well, we must say, Shehnaaz's love for Kartik and Gautam has no bounds. Their funny act is surely going to tickle your funny bones.

Take a look at the preview video here:

What are your thoughts about the same? What do you think will happen when 'Shehnaaz meets Gautam and Kartik after 50 years?' Are you excited for tonight's WKV? Let us know in the comment section below.

