Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai spill tea on each other, Arhaan, Sidharth get physical

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's fight takes an ugly turn while Arhaan Khan's interference makes it physical. Check out the video here.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing a lot of drama and fights. On one hand, there is Shehnaaz Gill's fight with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, and on the other, there is getting into fights with Vikas Gupta and Sidharth Shukla. And in tonight's episode, ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar, we'll see another major fight transpire between Rashami, Arhaan, and Sidharth. However, things will get heated up tonight and looks like it will not be good for anyone in the house.

In the promo, we can clearly see, how Rashami drops tea on Sidharth, and as an immediate retaliation, he too goes on to throw it on her dress. The fight gets physical upon Arhaan's involvement and in fact, Sidharth goes onto tear off his shirt. All of this, while is watching it, and well, he, of course, is going to give everyone a nice hearing, as are reports doing the rounds. Check out the promo of the same:

Wow Tomorrows Promo Damn I Wish #Rashami Chai ki Cup Sadakcheap Shukla ki Mu pe marke Show se bahar ho jati. The Way She said : "Iss Show se Upor Mein Apne Apko Rakhti hun" I Get Goosebumps #RashamiDesai Proved that Why We Call her Sherni Sherni pic.twitter.com/kLbYMwWrF9 — (@P_r_a_n_J_) December 20, 2019

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan warns Sidharth Shukla to hit him after his fight with Rashami Desai )

Meanwhile, reports have it that there will be no evictions this week, while it will be Arhaan and Vishal Aditya Singh in the top 2. Reports also stated that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will be returning to the house, and so, that means that this will be Vikas' last weekend in the house in all probabilities.

Credits :Twitter

Read More