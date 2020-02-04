Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Sidharth Shukla clears air on being distant from Shehnaaz Gill when quizzed by reporter

Sidharth Shukla will be seen talking about his current equation with Shehnaaz Gill and if he has distanced himself from her.

Bigg Boss 13 is just two weeks away from the finale and we definitely can't seem to wait to find out who will be lifting the trophy this season. All the fans have been rooting for their favourites and we can't get enough of the popularity that contestants have outside the house. Right from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's love-hate relationship to Arti Singh's independent game, and of course, Asim Riaz as well as 's strong game.

And well, one of the most awaited sessions of the season is here where reporters from the industry head inside the house in what can be called a mini press conference and ask the contestants some hard-hitting questions about what is happening and things that are being said. And during the same, Sidharth is asked if he has been maintaining his distance from Shehnaaz after asked him to be careful of her during one of the Weekend Ka Vaars. To this, Sidharth straight up denies having taken such a step and adds how he does not feel that he is doing any such thing.

Well, that's not just what has caught our attention as Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai's relationship also lead to some questions. Rashami was asked about her future with and while she said she doesn't see a future together, she was seen talking about him to Devoleena in yesterday's episode. Meanwhile, Asim was also asked about his girlfriend outside but he denied having any relationship at all.

